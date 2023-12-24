Milwaukee man critically missing; police seek public's help

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing man.

Police said 66-year-old Troy Ward was last seen near 7900 W Villard Ave at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build. Ward was last seen wearing a dark brown coat and a hat with jeans.

Police said Ward has a medical condition requiring medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division from 8 a.m. to midnight at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from midnight to 8 a.m. at 414-935-7360.