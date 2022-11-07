Milwaukee man charged; accused of shooting brother during fight

article

A 32-year-old Milwaukee man is facing criminal charges in connection to a shooting that occurred Sunday, Oct. 30 near 6th and Vienna.

David Hudson is facing the following charges: first degree reckless endangering safety, first degree reckless injury, and possession of a firearm.

According to the criminal complaint, around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 a Milwaukee Police Department detective responded to Froedtert Hospital to investigate a shooting.

Upon arrival, the victim told authorities that earlier that day he had been drinking with his brother, identified David Hudson, and two women. The victim told officials there was a physical altercation between him and Hudson – which resulted in the victim punching Hudson multiple times before he fell to ground. The victim claims Hudson then pulled out a 9mm handgun and shot at him. The victim then drove himself to the hospital and was admitted to the trauma room. He suffered a through-and-through gun shot wound to his groin.

According to a witness, the victim, Hudson, and two women traveled to a liquor store around 4 p.m. before returning to the area of 6th and Vienna. After arriving there, the witness claims Hudson began "talking crazy" and arguing with the victim. An argument that seemed to stem from Hudson's level of intoxication, according to the complaint.

During the argument, both Hudson and the victim exited the vehicle and walked toward their mother’s residence. The two men began to fight and the victim "won easily," according to the witness. Hudson became upset. The witness claims Hudson then pulled out a gun and, while standing near the passenger side, shot once through the open car door toward the victim, who was standing on the driver’s side.

This shot did not cause any damage. Hudson then shot at the victim through the open doors a second time, and struck him.

Police transported Hudson to Froedtert Hospital, where he was treated for a laceration above his eye which required five stitches.

Hudson is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 15.