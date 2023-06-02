Milwaukee man accused, fatally shooting 2 men near 37th and Townsend

article

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of killing two men after an argument unfolded near 37th and Townsend on May 28. The accused is Curtis Piggee – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless homicide (two counts)

Possession of a firearm by a felon

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to a ShotSpotter report near 37th and Townsend around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 28. The system heard six gunshots. About three minutes later, a 911 call was made from a person at the same location. That caller mentioned that two individuals were shot, and he was driving both to St. Joseph's Hospital, the complaint says. Both shooting victims later died at hospitals. They were identified as Tavaris Thomas and Erick Edwards.

Back at the shooting scene, the complaint says a detective "found two different groups of casings. The first, closer in the alley towards Townsend, was three fired 9mm cartridge casings. The second group of casings was further north and consisted of four fired .40 caliber casings. This appears consistent with two shooters."

Police reviewed security video of this incident. The complaint says at 12:12 a.m., the defendant can be seen reaching into a car "and slapping the person in the front passenger seat." The video shows the female driver then exit the vehicle and approach Piggee. The complaint says Piggee is seen slapping the driver. At 12:13 a.m., Piggee "is now arguing with a person consistent with victim Edwards. This person had approached the suspect and confronted the suspect after the suspect slapped the two females. When victim Edwards approached, the suspect can be seen removing a firearm from his right side and holding the firearm in his right hand."

The complaint says the video shows the "armed suspect raise the firearm into the air and fire once into the air." Piggee and Edwards continue to argue, "at which point, the armed suspect points a firearm at victim Edwards and fires once," the complaint says. The video then shows Piggee look north in the direction of victim Thomas. The "suspect then can be seen raising his arm holding the firearm and firing once in the direction where victim Thomas was," the complaint says.

Piggee made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, June 2. Cash bond was set at $150,000.