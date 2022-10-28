Milwaukee man accused; selling cocaine, fentanyl to undercover officers

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged in Washington County with 12 felony counts for allegedly selling cocaine and fentanyl to undercover officers on three separate occasions since September. The accused is Kerontae Pickens.

A Facebook post by the Washington County Sheriff's Office says Pickens was convicted in 2019 in Milwaukee County for possession with intent to deliver cocaine. In October 2020, Pickens was convicted in Waukesha County for the manufacturing/delivery of heroin and cocaine. Pickens was also convicted in Milwaukee County in 2019 for felony eluding after being in a high-speed pursuit with police.

On Oct. 9, 2020, Pickens was sentenced to four-and-a-half years prison in the Waukesha County case. Pickens served less than two years of that sentence and was released on July 5 – after completing substance abuse programming under the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Earned Release Program.

Officials say just over two months after being released, Pickens allegedly sold fentanyl and cocaine to an undercover deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force. Pickens allegedly sold fentanyl and cocaine to the same undercover deputy on two more separate occasions in the Village of Germantown. Officials say the last deal took place on Wednesday, Oct. 26. In total, the undercover deputy purchased around six grams of fentanyl and around five grams of cocaine.

Pickens and his passenger, who has not been charged at this time, were driving away from the location of the final deal when they were stopped by task force members and taken into custody without incident. Pickens was found to have an additional 5.7 grams of fentanyl, 7.1 grams of cocaine, multiple cell phones, and a large amount of U.S. currency. The vehicle they were driving was later reported as stolen in Milwaukee.

Pickens remains in custody at the Washington County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond and a probation hold.