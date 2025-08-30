'Wild-west style' shootout in Milwaukee mall parking lot; 3 charged

article

Milwaukee County prosecutors charged three people in connection to a "wild-west-style" shootout that killed two people and wounded three others in a strip mall parking lot in June. More than 100 bullet casings were found at the scene.

Charges filed

In Court:

Court records show 17-year-old Earl Williams III is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, felony murder and possession of a machine gun. Two other people, 18-year-old Jardan Anderson and 17-year-old Isiah Daniels, are charged with aiding a felon.

Williams and Anderson are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 8. It's unclear when Daniels may appear in court.

82nd and Brown Deer

The backstory:

Police were called to the shooting around 11 p.m. on June 20. It happened in the parking lot of a strip mall off Brown Deer Road near 82nd Street. Investigators later learned the strip mall housed a venue that had been rented for a teen party that night.

A criminal complaint said an officer arrived and found a crowd of people in the parking lot who were helping 19-year-old Bre'nee Veasley, who had an apparent gunshot wound to her abdomen. She later died, and an autopsy determined she'd been shot in the back.

The shooting killed a second person, 17-year-old Kingston Liphford; court filings said he had a gun in his hand. Three other people – ages 17, 15 and 14 – were wounded. The gunshots also pierced windows and hit several stores.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Scene the following morning near 85th and Brown Deer

‘Wild-west style’ shootout

Dig deeper:

Detectives at the scene recovered 110 bullet casings that were fired from 11 different guns, the casings clustered in three separate areas of the parking lot in what court filings described as a "wild-west style" shootout. Those shots were fired over the course of about 20 seconds.

The complaint said "Cluster 1" included 18 casings just outside the door into the party venue that were fired from two different guns. "Cluster 2" had 34 casings northeast of the venue entrance that came from two different guns. "Cluster 3" was "more spread out" through the parking lot and included 58 casings from seven different guns.

Both Veasley and Liphford were found in the area of "Cluster 3," court filings said, where the majority of the bullet casings were found. The gun found in Liphford's hand fired three shots. Court filings said a "ghost gun," which had no serial number, was also found at the scene.

Clusters of bullet casings in strip mall parking lot near 82nd and Brown Deer (MCDAO)

Prosecutors said surveillance video showed the shooters in "Cluster 3" fired first, while the shooters near "Cluster 2" appeared to have returned fire. The shooters near "Cluster 1" were not visibile on video. The cadence of the shots, including the first audible gunfire, indicated some of the guns were "being fired as fully automatic firearms."

Two witnesses told police they were with Veasley at the party that night, per the complaint. They said they left the party and were walking through the parking lot when they saw Daniels and another person. They also noted a third person wearing a mask and holding a gun; that person shot the gun but not in their direction, they said.

In custody

What they're saying:

Investigators interviewed Daniels. According to the complaint, he said he arrived at the party with Williams, Anderson, Liphford and three other people. Anderson was the driver. He said they parked, and several people got out of the car when Veasley and the people she was with came over to talk to them. He said he heard someone tell someone else not to shoot before the first round of gunshots came, and they sounded "fully automatic."

Court filings said Daniels told investigators that, after the gunshots rang out, Anderson drove away with him in the car. Moments later, they drove back to pick up the people they had come with – including Williams. Daniels got out and picked up a gun, he said, and they put multiple guns into a bag to "dispose of them." One of the guns had a "switch" on it, allowing it to fire as a "fully automatic machine gun." Daniels said Williams told them that a "rival gang" had arrived with guns. The complaint does not identify any gangs or groups by name.

Detectives then located and interviewed Anderson. Prosecutors said he told police that one of the people they were with had a "ghost gun," and Williams had a glock with a "'switch' on it – turning it into a machine gun." He said Daniels did not have a gun.

Anderson also said, per the complaint, that everyone in the car – except for himself and Daniels – got out when they arrived outside the party venue. He said he heard the first shots come from near the car, and they came from "a firearm with a switch." He didn't see who was shooting, but said Williams "was the only person with a firearm with a switch on it."

The complaint said Anderson, too, told investigators that he and Daniels drove away after they heard gunshots but went back to pick up the other people they'd arrived with. Williams got into the car with the same glock with a switch he'd been holding before the shooting. They then drove away again.

Anderson said he, Daniels and Williams spray-painted his car blue "in order to attempt to avoid detection related to the shooting," according to court filings.

On July 7, police were called about a person with a gun near Teutonia and Ruby. Prosecutors said officers arrived and found the suspect's car, and the driver drove the car into a squad before everyone inside got out and ran. An officer was able to catch one of the passengers, Williams. A search of the car where Williams had been sitting uncovered a glock with a switch.

A preliminary forensic report on the glock determined it fired 13 of the bullet casings found in "Cluster 3" at the shooting scene, per the complaint. Ten of those casings were in the area where Daniels and Anderson said they heard the first gunshots and where two witnesses described seeing a masked shooter fire the first shots.