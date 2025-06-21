Fatal shooting in Milwaukee, 19-year-old killed at teen party

The Brief 19-year-old Bre’nee Veasley died in a shooting Friday night, June 20, near 85th and Brown Deer in Milwaukee. Her family says she was trying to enjoy her time out of school at a teen party when she was shot and killed. Her cousin said she was a college student studying nursing with a 4.0 GPA.



What was supposed to be a night of celebration turned into chaos.

Gunfire sent teenagers running for their lives during a party on Friday night, June 20, 2025.

When the bullets stopped, one teen was dead, and four other teens were wounded.

Bre’nee Veasley killed

What they're saying:

Heartbreak after 19-year-old Bre’nee Veasley died in a shooting Friday night.

Her cousin says she was a college student studying nursing with a 4.0 GPA.

He wrote "she did everything right – and still, the city failed to protect her."

Bre’nee Veasley's cousin's message

"Nobody wants to wake up to this. Nobody wants to go to sleep to this," said Latrice Hendrickson.

Family says Veasley was trying to enjoy her time out of school at a teen party when she was shot.

What we know:

Police responded to a Milwaukee strip mall near 85th and West Brown Deer Road just before 11 p.m.

After something went wrong, bullets started flying and teens scrambled to dodge the bullets.

Aftermath of the gunfire

"If you think you have to pull out a gun to solve an issue. You probably have to second guess your problem-solving skills," said Desmond Hopkins.

Hopkins lives nearby and heard the gunfire.

Milwaukee police say four other teenagers were hospitalized with non-fatal injuries, including two 16-year-olds, a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old.

"When I first heard that stuff, I didn’t think it was gunshots because it’s like a quieter area," added Hopkins.

The gunshots pierced windows and hit several stores.

Aftermath of the gunfire

The building where neighbors say the teen party happened was boarded up Saturday morning, with shattered glass nearby.

"Those parents sent them kids there to simply have fun. I don’t think they sent them there for that," said Brittany Webb from nearby Verified Health and Beauty.

"I’m a mother...and I think about the child that was lost," said Hendrickson.

Five teens shot upset Latrice Hendrickson, who works a few doors down.

"Something has to give in the city if we want to see change," she added.

Bre’nee Veasley

Bre’nee Veasley’s family says she was a light. They’re heartbroken knowing her bright future was cut short.

FOX6 has reached out to the owner of the space where the teen party happened but has not heard back.

Milwaukee police are working to figure out what caused the gunfire.

They are also working to make an arrest.