Milwaukee makes final RNC pitch Tuesday

Milwaukee is making its final pitch to host the Republican National Convention in 2024. Representatives from Milwaukee are in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, March 22 to make their case. This, as the Republican National Convention's site selection committee has whittled down potential host cities for 2024 to Milwaukee and Nashville, FOX6 News confirmed.

RNC Chairwoman Rona McDaniel made a visit to Milwaukee last week. VISIT Milwaukee is leading the city's pitch. The organization showed the chairwoman convention sites – including Fiserv Forum and the Wisconsin Center. Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson has also made his pitch.

2024 Republican National Convention (RNC) Milwaukee

If Milwaukee wins its bid, money would flood the regional economy – upwards of $200 million helping local businesses and taxpayers.

As many as 45,000 people could pack the Deer District, with them cash for hotels, rentals cars and food and drink.

A final decision is expected this summer.