Milwaukee mail carrier robbed, 89th and Chambers

A Milwaukee mail carrier was robbed Wednesday afternoon, April 26 near 89th and Chambers.

It happened shortly before 1 p.m.

Police said the robber, who was armed, got away with property from the mail carrier.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.