Shooting outside Milwaukee lounge, 2 men accused

article

Two Milwaukee men are accused of firing shots outside a north side lounge in January.

Prosecutors charged 31-year-old Shawn Kidd and 30-year-old Randy Love with first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Love is also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police were called to Infinity Lounge near 40th and Fond du Lac just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2024. According to a criminal complaint, officers found 52 bullet casings at the scene. The gunfire struck multiple vehicles, some of which were occupied.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Investigators obtained video that showed two men dressed in black firing handguns outside the lounge, the complaint states. One of the men had the word "security" printed on his back. Video also showed a group of men leaving the lounge minutes before the shooting, one of whom had been denied entry.

The complaint states two of those men later arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. One was shot in the leg, the other was shot in the neck and may be paralyzed, according to prosecutors. A witness said he was in his SUV with the men when people "were shooting like a (expletive)" and the victims were hit. He then drove off.

Later, the complaint states the witness told police there was a fight and security broke it up. He believed the security guards were firing at them when he pulled the SUV around onto Fond du Lac Avenue, but didn't know why; he said there were no words exchanged after they were kicked out. He then admitted to shooting back toward the lounge once the gunfire started, but never saw who was shooting at them.

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

Investigators continued to review surveillance video of the shooting. Per the complaint, it showed the witness' white Mitsubishi pull onto Fond du Lac Avenue and two security guards, including Kidd, take cover behind a truck with their guns drawn. The witness was then seen getting out of his SUV. Kidd and the other security guard fired "many times" across all lanes of traffic on Fond du Lac Avenue as multiple vehicles passed. Within seconds of the security guards firing, the complaint states muzzle flashes were seen near the top of the driver's side of the white SUV. The guards kept shooting even after the white SUV drove forward.

A review of bullet casings found at the scene determined 26 were found near the truck that the security guards took cover behind, per the complaint. Four were found where the white Mitsubishi was parked, and others were recovered several feet away. One was found in the alley west of the lounge, and at least 12 were in the street.

The complaint states detectives got a tip about Love as the possible second security guard on April 20 after ruling out another suspect. It was determined Love had been stopped for speeding in a white Infiniti in 2023, and a similar vehicle was outside the lounge on the night of the shooting. A manager also said Love was present the night of the shooting.

Another review of security video showed Love enter the lounge the night of the shooting and taking off a red coat, the complaint states, revealing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word "security" printed on the back. Detectives used distinct tattoos to compare photos of Love to the second shooter, and determined through several camera views that he matched the person shooting alongside Kidd.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

A Wisconsin Department of Corrections agent who supervised Love was shown photos of the man with the "security" hoodie at Infinity Lounge from the night of the shooting. Per the complaint, the agent said he was "one hundred percent certain" it was Love.

Police arrested Love on April 29 and searched his home. They found a handgun and the red jacket Love was seen wearing on surveillance video. However, preliminary testing did not show the casings from the gun found during the search correlated with those found at the scene – though they were the same caliber rounds.

Once in custody, the complaint states Love admitted he was at Infinity Lounge the night of the shooting and was wearing a "security" shirt. He denied that he was working security, though, and said he wears the eoutfit to get into clubs for free. He said there was a fight and "we" put them out. He also admitted that he and Kidd were together that night, but denied the shooting.

Court records show Kidd posted $7,500 cash bond in February and pleaded not guilty later that month. Love made his initial court appearance on May 3. His cash bond was set at $50,000.