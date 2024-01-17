Milwaukee shooting, 2 wounded, 40th and Fond du Lac

article

Two people, ages 29 and 36, arrived at Milwaukee hospitals early on Wednesday, Jan. 17 for treatment of gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. near 40th and Fond du Lac.

Police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. However, it appears to be related to an exchange of gunfire between unknown suspects and one known suspect.

The known suspect, a 27-year-old, was taken into custody. Milwaukee police continue to seek additional unknown suspects.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.