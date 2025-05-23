Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Little Free Library once vandalized, now replaced

By and FOX6 Photojournalist Mike Psuik
Published  May 23, 2025 5:32pm CDT
Three years ago, community leaders installed a Little Free Library on Milwaukee's north side. In 2024, it was vandalized but now, the community has come together to replace it.

In 2024, three people destroyed the Little Free Library at 10th and Atkinson for no reason. The person who arranged to have it installed, Nicole Goins, was devastated.

"They even used their bare hands to attempt to tear off the roof," Goins, founder of Pretty Girls are Educated, said in May 2024. "I’m in shock. I’m in disbelief. I’m hurt. And more so, disappointed."

Now, the library has been replaced after a community collaboration. 

Goins founded her mentorship organization and, two years ago, unveiled the Little Free Library near 10th and Atkinson. It was full of books to help promote literacy among kids and young adults. It also honored Goins' grandparents, who instilled in her the value of education.

Goins has a goal of having ten or more Little Free Libraries throughout the city.

The Source: The information in this post was based on an update from a previous FOX6 News story.

