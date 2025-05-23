Milwaukee Little Free Library once vandalized, now replaced

Three years ago, community leaders installed a Little Free Library on Milwaukee's north side. It promoted literature for kids and young adults.

Little Free Library is back

What we know:

In 2024, three people destroyed the Little Free Library at 10th and Atkinson for no reason. The person who arranged to have it installed, Nicole Goins, was devastated.

"They even used their bare hands to attempt to tear off the roof," Goins, founder of Pretty Girls are Educated, said in May 2024. "I’m in shock. I’m in disbelief. I’m hurt. And more so, disappointed."

Now, the library has been replaced after a community collaboration.

Goins founded her mentorship organization and, two years ago, unveiled the Little Free Library near 10th and Atkinson. It was full of books to help promote literacy among kids and young adults. It also honored Goins' grandparents, who instilled in her the value of education.

Goins has a goal of having ten or more Little Free Libraries throughout the city.