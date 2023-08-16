Milwaukee lead service lines; replaced within 20 years, mayor says

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson says all lead service lines in the city will be replaced within 20 years. But some groups feel this is still too long of a timeline.

The lead service line in a home near 38th and Keefe is in the process of being replaced. It is part of the ongoing effort to replace all lead service lines in the city. Homeowner Christopher Bowen told FOX6 News, so far things have been going smoothly.

"It’s not disruptive. They’ve all been really good to me," Bowen said.

In 2022, the timeline to replace thousands of service lines in Milwaukee was set for 20 years.

"We’ve been replacing led pipes in this city since 2017, and we know how to get this work done as efficiently as possible," Johnson said.

The timeline has now shorted to 20 years with help from the federal bipartisan infrastructure law.

"I am so pleased that the whole nation has stood up to this problem," said Democratic Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

The law commits billions to wastewater infrastructure and lead line service replacement for U.S. cities like Milwaukee.

"The locations in the city that have the highest rates of elevated of blood lead levels will be the first to have their pipes replaced," Johnson said.

Sen. Baldwin and Mayor Johnson toured the work being done in one Milwaukee neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

"I am so proud to see all hands-on deck to really scale up the efforts here," Baldwin said.

Not everyone thinks the timeline works for the city. Freshwater For Life Action Coalition spokes Robert Miranda issued the following statement:

"20 years condemns another generation to lead-in-water poisoning. We demand that Mayor Johnson follow POTUS Biden' promise to America. Lead pipes removed in 10-years or less. It was echoed by VP Harris when she visited Milwaukee a few days ago. FLAC - GTLO demands a plan that is 10-years or less."

"Everyone knows lead exposure is especially dangerous to people in particular young children," Johnson said.

In response, the mayor's office said, "We are making good progress. We are advancing shorter timelines, and we share a common goal which is to avoid any exposure to lead for Milwaukee children."