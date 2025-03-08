Milwaukee lead exposure, free testing clinic held Saturday

article

The Brief The MPS lead crisis remains ongoing and has caused concern and confusion among families. A free lead testing clinic for kids was held on Saturday. More lead testing clinics will be offered in the coming days and weeks.



Milwaukee Public Schools' ongoing lead crisis has caused concern and confusion among families. A free lead testing clinic was held on Saturday.

Free lead testing

What they're saying:

Katie Doss is the lead program coordinator at MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary. She said there is a crucial step that parents can take to ease their worries.

"It’s very important to make sure you get your child tested," she said.

Every other Saturday afternoon, MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary partners with Children's Wisconsin for free lead testing.

"No questions asked. We don’t ask for your insurance," said Doss. "You have to be 10 months to 10 years of age."

However, Doss said testing is just the first step.

"We don’t just get you tested. We get you tested, and we stay with you, and we work with you. It’s something that’s needed," she said.

Testing clinics

What you can do:

Next week, the health department and community groups start lead testing clinics for students who attend Golda Meir, Kagel, Trowbridge and Maryland Avenue Montessori schools. The clinic will be held at Bradley Tech High School, at 4th and National. It will be open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 15.

In partnership with MPS, Sixteenth Street and Children’s Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Health Department will also provide lead screenings for MPS students. Officials noted if parents have concerns prior to the Bradley Tech screening date, they should reach out to their pediatricians.

Children’s Wisconsin Next Door Clinic

Begins March 20

Every Tuesday and Thursday, 1-4 p.m.

Walk-in clinic, no appointment needed

MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary

Free lead testing clinics for kids under 10 years old

Available on select Saturdays (contact the organization)

Sixteenth Street Parkway Clinic

Wednesday, March 12

3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Sixteenth Street - Chavez Clinic

Tuesday, March 18

4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

How to limit exposure

What you can do:

Health officials said wet dusting and mopping at home at least twice a week can minimize the risk of lead exposure. Children should wash their hands with soap and water, especially before meals and after play.

If you have or suspect you may have lead pipes, run faucets on cold for three minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Residents should also cover or block lead hazards, like chipping paint, and keep children away from those areas.

Diets rich in iron, calcium and vitamin C can help reduce lead absorption, the health department said.

For questions related to lead exposure, MPS families can contact Health Services Manager Tashanda Edelen at 414-438-3539.

For additional resources and educational materials, as well as general information on how to keep your child and home lead-safe, visit the Milwaukee Health Department's website, or call the MHD Lead Program at 414-286-2165.