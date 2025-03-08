Milwaukee lead exposure, free testing clinic held Saturday
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools' ongoing lead crisis has caused concern and confusion among families. A free lead testing clinic was held on Saturday.
Free lead testing
What they're saying:
Katie Doss is the lead program coordinator at MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary. She said there is a crucial step that parents can take to ease their worries.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
"It’s very important to make sure you get your child tested," she said.
Every other Saturday afternoon, MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary partners with Children's Wisconsin for free lead testing.
"No questions asked. We don’t ask for your insurance," said Doss. "You have to be 10 months to 10 years of age."
However, Doss said testing is just the first step.
"We don’t just get you tested. We get you tested, and we stay with you, and we work with you. It’s something that’s needed," she said.
Testing clinics
What you can do:
Next week, the health department and community groups start lead testing clinics for students who attend Golda Meir, Kagel, Trowbridge and Maryland Avenue Montessori schools. The clinic will be held at Bradley Tech High School, at 4th and National. It will be open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 15.
In partnership with MPS, Sixteenth Street and Children’s Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Health Department will also provide lead screenings for MPS students. Officials noted if parents have concerns prior to the Bradley Tech screening date, they should reach out to their pediatricians.
Children’s Wisconsin Next Door Clinic
- Begins March 20
- Every Tuesday and Thursday, 1-4 p.m.
- Walk-in clinic, no appointment needed
MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary
- Free lead testing clinics for kids under 10 years old
- Available on select Saturdays (contact the organization)
Sixteenth Street Parkway Clinic
- Wednesday, March 12
- 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Sixteenth Street - Chavez Clinic
- Tuesday, March 18
- 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
How to limit exposure
What you can do:
Health officials said wet dusting and mopping at home at least twice a week can minimize the risk of lead exposure. Children should wash their hands with soap and water, especially before meals and after play.
If you have or suspect you may have lead pipes, run faucets on cold for three minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Residents should also cover or block lead hazards, like chipping paint, and keep children away from those areas.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Diets rich in iron, calcium and vitamin C can help reduce lead absorption, the health department said.
For questions related to lead exposure, MPS families can contact Health Services Manager Tashanda Edelen at 414-438-3539.
For additional resources and educational materials, as well as general information on how to keep your child and home lead-safe, visit the Milwaukee Health Department's website, or call the MHD Lead Program at 414-286-2165.
The Source: Information in this report is from MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary, Milwaukee Health Department, Milwauke Public Schools and prior FOX6 News coverage.