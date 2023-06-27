Milwaukee landlord fraud case, racketeering charge added

A Milwaukee County landlord already facing fraud, forgery and theft charges against his tenants is now facing additional charges for racketeering.

Prosecutors say George Sessler tried to garnish thousands of dollars from three tenants using forged paperwork. Prosecutors charged Sessler and one of his companies, DLS Investment Properties, in April with forgery, mail fraud, simulating legal processes and theft.

On Monday, June 26, prosecutors filed charges against another of Sessler's companies and amended charges against him on Tuesday.

George Sessler

"I did receive notice from the DA's office they would be filing a racketeering charge," said Jason Luczak, Sessler's defense attorney.

Prosecutors allege Sessler used his businesses to commit crimes.

Sessler was set for a preliminary hearing Tuesday, which was pushed back. In court Tuesday, Sessler's attorney asked for more time to go over the latest charges filed against Sessler and his companies.

This began after an attorney with the Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee took two tenants' cases to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

"I started noticing more inconsistencies every time I looked a little deeper," said Riad El-Azem, attorney.

After he couldn't find court records, proper notification and paperwork seemed like it was photocopied, El-Azem became very suspicious.

Sessler and his two companies face a total of 24 counts, including simulating legal processes, fraudulent writings, mail fraud, theft by fraud, forgery and racketeering.

George Sessler

In a statement, Sessler's attorney said, "Mr. Sessler takes these accusations very seriously. We have been cooperative throughout this process. We look forward to addressing these allegations in court and are currently evaluating all of our options. It is early in this process, and Mr. Sessler is presumed innocent of all charges."