Milwaukee County beaches: No lifeguards; McKinley Beach to be closed

Milwaukee County officials revealed on Friday, May 21 that there will be no lifeguards at the county's beaches this season.

County Executive David Crowley joined Guy Smith, Executive Director of Milwaukee County Parks, with the announcement – and urged residents to watch for any beach warnings. Signs at the beaches will indicate the following:

Red: It's not safe, do not venture into the water

Yellow: Swim at your own risk

Green: It's safe to swim

Officials indicated status updates for the beaches will be available on countyparks.com.

Also noted by county officials, McKinley Beach will be closed in 2021. The county board has provided $80,000 to the parks system to study the beach with an engineer. Officials say they are excited to learn how they can alter the beach to make it safe for the public once again.

