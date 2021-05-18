Milwaukee mask mandate, COVID order end June 1

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Tuesday, May 18 announced the city will end the "Moving Milwaukee Forward" health order related to COVID-19 – effective June 1.

As a result, the city's mask ordinance – which is tied to the order – will also end June 1.

Until then, Milwaukee's mask mandate applies to indoor public spaces for those age 3 and older, and it also applies outdoors when within six feet of people who do not live with you or aren't part of your family.

While the CDC last week said people fully vaccinated can skip the mask, except when using public transit or when law requires it.

The Milwaukee Common Council unanimously passed the current mask ordinance in July 2020, with a vote of 15-0. It requires masks "for the duration of the ‘Moving Milwaukee Forward’ health and safety orders."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.