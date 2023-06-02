Milwaukee Lakefront crowds, law enforcement ramps up

Beautiful weather has led to big crowds and big concerns for law enforcement at Milwaukee's lakefront.

The beach closed at 9 p.m. and, as the sun set Friday, there were still people out. At the same time Thursday night, chaos broke out.

"Once you get a large group around each other everybody starts acting out sometimes, so that’s why you try to stay away from it," said Musa Muhammad.

A group of nearly 200 people shut down Lincoln Memorial Drive near North Point Thursday night, causing law enforcement to call for back up. Deputies said they moved the crowd out of the street.

Friday night, officers asked everyone to clear the area around Bradford Beach at closing. Crowds and cars dispersed right away.

Law enforcement patrols Milwaukees lakefront

Beach-goers said those who engage in bad behavior ruin it for everyone.

"I feel like everyone comes down here to the lakefront to enjoy them self," said Moosa's employee Johnny Washington. "I feel like everyone knows how to move around, but the police are here again to help out and get the direction going and flowing the right way."

"You rather have them out here on the beach even though you’re going to have some problems then on the streets," said Mario Asberry, visiting Milwaukee.

While beach closes at 9 p.m., the city of Milwaukee children have an 11 p.m. curfew on Fridays and Saturdays. They must be off public property or escorted by a guardian.

Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies were all over the area Friday, and officials said they will have extra eyes on the lakefront. They ask large groups to behave and remember they are in a public space.