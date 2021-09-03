Kilbourn Avenue Tunnels reopen in Milwaukee: DOT

The northbound Interstate 43 on- and off-ramps at Kilbourn Avenue have reopened, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced Friday, Sept. 3.

In March, WisDOT announced the closure of the Kilbourn Avenue Tunnels as part of a broader rehabilitation effort that included other aspects of the interstate north of the Marquette Interchange.

At that time, WisDOT projected the tunnels would be closed from late March until late July.

