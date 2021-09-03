Expand / Collapse search

Kilbourn Avenue Tunnels reopen in Milwaukee: DOT

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Traffic
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The northbound Interstate 43 on- and off-ramps at Kilbourn Avenue have reopened, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced Friday, Sept. 3.

In March, WisDOT announced the closure of the Kilbourn Avenue Tunnels as part of a broader rehabilitation effort that included other aspects of the interstate north of the Marquette Interchange.

At that time, WisDOT projected the tunnels would be closed from late March until late July.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Fire at Milwaukee recycling plant

Firefighters on Friday, Sept. 3 responded to the scene of a structure fire on 16th Street near Bruce Street in Milwaukee.

Reckless driving caught on cam: Gas station owner, patrons frustrated
slideshow

Reckless driving caught on cam: Gas station owner, patrons frustrated

Reckless driving on gas station property – witnesses say someone behind the wheel of a car was caught weaving around gas pumps in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood.

Evers extends $100 incentive for COVID-19 vaccinations
slideshow

Evers extends $100 incentive for COVID-19 vaccinations

Wisconsin's $100 reward program for those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will be extended two weeks until Sept. 19, Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday.