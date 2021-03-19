DOT: Construction north of Marquette Interchange starts March 29

It's time again to roll out the orange cones on I-43.

A construction project is scheduled to begin March 29 just north of the Marquette Interchange, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

In a news release, WisDOT said the structural rehabilitation project will address the area known as the Hillside Interchange -- spanning primarily from Wisconsin Avenue north to Walnut Street.

Improvements include rehabilitation work within the Kilbourn Avenue Tunnels and polymer overlays on 11 structures, mostly over I-43. A concrete bridge deck overly and painting on the 12th Street bridge over Fond du Lac Avenue will also be part of the project.

Gov. Tony Evers signed a $4.7 million contract for the project. Zenith Tehc, Inc. is the prime contractor.

What to expect

Advertisement

Night work on the polymer overlays, overnight lane closures to fully reopen each morning, are expected.

Wells Street, State Street and Winnebago Street will experience full closures overnight and fully reopen each morning.

The 12th Street bridge project will require a long-term full closure, according to WisDOT. That is expected to last from mid-April until mid-June. Similarly, the Kilbourn Tunnels project will require a full closure of both tunnels from roughly late-March until late July.

Construction is scheduled for completion by fall 2021. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

More information is available on the project website projects.511wi.gov/marq.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.