Milwaukee Kilbourn bridge death; no criminal charges to be filed

article

No criminal charges will be filed in connection with the death of Richard Dujardin – which occurred as he crossed the Kilbourn Avenue bridge on Aug. 15.

Dujardin was crossing the bridge when it started to open. He was hard of hearing and tried to grab on the bridge's side rail – but fell 71 feet. Dujardin was visiting Milwaukee from Providence, Rhode Island.

The Milwaukee Police Department's Investigation included an interview with the bridge operator regarding his specific responsibilities, an inspection of the area in which the bridge operator carries out his operational duties, a review of a nearby traffic camera that recorded much of the incident, and interviews of other witnesses.

"There is no evidence of criminal wrongdoing on the part of [the bridge operator] or anyone else in relation to the tragic death of Mr. Dujardin. The District Attorney's Office has concluded its review of this matter and will take no further action," the District Attorney said in a press release.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Drawbridge operations

The DPW said it operates 20 bridges as required by U.S. Coast Guard. Ten of those bridges are controlled by an operator who is stationed at a remote location, a practice that the DPW said has been in effect for decades.

"Bridge houses" are responsible for controlling multiple bridges, the DPW said – only one of which is supposed to be moving at a time. The operator uses a real-time video feed to inspect each bridge before, during and after a bridge's opening.

The DPW said the Water Street bridge house operates the Kilbourn bridge and others. The opening sequence for the Kilbourn bridge is the horns sound for marine traffic, then the bells sound for vehicular and pedestrian traffic, then lights flash and traffic gates go down – and finally the bridge opens.