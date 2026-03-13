Milwaukee kidnapping trial of Timothy Olson | March 13 testimony

The Brief Testimony resumed Friday in the kidnapping trial of Timothy Olson. Olson was reprimanded by the judge multiple times on Thursday, even before the witnesses took the stand. The judge excused the jury early for the day on Thursday, after Olson continued to raise issues.



Testimony resumed Friday in the trial of Timothy Olson, the man once-dubbed 'Ripoff Romeo' who is charged with kidnapping a 79-year-old woman at gunpoint on the day before Thanksgiving 2022.

Thursday testimony

What we know:

Franklin police officers and burglary victims took the stand, testifying to the search for the kidnapping suspect, where Olson is accused of breaking into, and how Olson was found.

But not before Olson was reprimanded by the judge multiple times, even before the witnesses took the stand.

Olson talked over the judge several times, as he pleaded to declare a mistrial.

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The judge disagreed, but told Olson to make his pleadings in writing, and said it was her belief it was another attempt at delaying the trial, something Olson has been accused of multiple times.

Timothy Olson in court on March 13, 2026.

The bulk of the testimony Thursday involved Franklin police officers involved in searching for Olson.

He was identified as a suspect in the kidnapping of a then-79-year-old and now-82-year-old widow in November 2022.

Olson is charged with kidnapping the woman from Casa Di Giorgio the day before Thanksgiving at gunpoint, driving around the south metro using her credit cards, and burglary shortly before his arrest.

The judge excused the jury early for the day, after Olson continued to raise issues, claiming he was not able to access evidence in the case.

Complete coverage

FOX6 News plans to stream much of the Olson trial.

Full coverage of Thursday's testimony

Full coverage of Wednesday's testimony