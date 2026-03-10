Milwaukee kidnapping trial of Timothy Olson; opening statements shared

The Brief Opening statements were held on Tuesday, March 10, in the trial of Timothy Olson, who is on trial for kidnapping. A jury was seated on Tuesday afternoon. Olson has fired seven attorneys and recently claimed memory loss and head injuries to delay proceedings, though doctors found no medical issues.



A jury trial is finally underway for a man charged with kidnapping a 79-year-old Franklni woman. Prosecutors say the armed abduction happened the day before Thanksgiving in 2022. The man accused – Timothy Olson.

Olson's trial began with jury selection in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, March 10. Opening statements were held – and the first testimony is now set to begin on Wednesday.

Olson is representing himself. He has standby counsel, but the judge has said Olson must ask questions himself. If Olson gets kicked out of the courtroom for misconduct, the standby attorney can only ask questions that Olson himself has drafted.

The jury is made up of eight women and six men.

55-year-old Timothy Olson has fired seven lawyers and twice claimed he was not competent to stand trial. A psychologist said he was faking it.

On Tuesday, Olson once again asked for a delay due to a head injury after falling in his cell twice in the past week.

The court spent most of Tuesday picking a jury to determine if Olson is guilty of kidnapping an elderly woman.

In opening statements, Deputy District Attorney Sara Sadowski said that woman was a regular at Casa Di Giorgio restaurant in Franklin. She chatted with a man who called himself Mario. But prosecutors said that man was really Olson.

"She went to her car and got in the drivers seat. As she got in the drivers seat, Mr. Olson got in the passenger seat... pointed a gun at her and said ‘drive,’" Sadowski told the jury.

"I believe the evidence will show that I'm innocent and that's all I have to say," Olson said in his brief opening statement.

Again, Olson is representing himself. He does have standby counsel to assist.

The state expects to call its first witness on Wednesday morning, a passer-by who saw a disheveled old woman frantically waving him down after prosecutors said she escaped from Olson.

The trial is expected to last the rest of the week.

NOTE: FOX6 News plans to stream much of the Olson trial.