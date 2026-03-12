The Brief Testimony resumed Thursday in the kidnapping trial of Timothy Olson. The victim, now an 82-year-old widow, took the witness stand on Wednesday. As the victim told her story, Olson began gasping for breath in the courtroom.



Testimony resumed Thursday in the trial of Timothy Olson, the man charged with kidnapping a 79-year-old woman at gunpoint on the day before Thanksgiving 2022.

On Wednesday, after the state called 10 witnesses, Olson told the judge he was having hallucinations and could not focus on the trial. Judge Kristy Yang ended the trial for the day with three civilian witnesses still waiting in the hall.

Jail medical staff once again evaluated Olson before the trial resumed on Thursday.

Timothy Olson in court on March 12, 2026.

Wednesday's testimony

It was another day of what Judge Kristy Yang called "shenanigans" from Olson. It could not keep the victim from taking the stand.

The victim, now an 82-year-old widow, crept to the witness stand with a walker. She described how an innocent stop for a glass of wine led to "the worst day of my life" – one that still haunts her more than three years later.

As the victim told her story, Olson began gasping for breath in the courtroom. The judge said it was "another attempt" to delay the trial.

"Time and time again, doctor after doctor, have cleared you. And this trial will go," Yang said.

Timothy Olson in court on March 11, 2026.

FOX6 News plans to stream much of the Olson trial.