Milwaukee Kia break-in before Tim Michels newser caught on camera

Surveillance shows the moment someone broke into a Kia moments before a press conference with Tim Michels.

A FOX producer's rental car was parked near Franklin and Brady when someone smashed a window and tried to steal it.

News crews were right across the street preparing for a 10 a.m. press conference with Michels. While TV cameras didn't capture what happened, surveillance cameras did.

Around 9:44 Thursday morning, surveillance shows news crews setting up. At the same time, a black SUV blocked in a white Kia right behind it.

Around 40 seconds into the video, a man gets out of the SUV, casually walking around.

Around 3 and a half minutes after the man gets out of the car, you see him smash in the Kia's window.

Thirty seconds later, he slides into the window head first.

Almost a minute and a half later, the Kia turns on.

The video shows the windshield wipers start, and then the car backs up but it doesn't move again.

About a minute and a half later, the black SUV returns. The man then gets out of the Kia and casually walks back to the SUV before it drives off.

The smashed window was not discovered until after the press conference was over.

Michels posted this video on Twitter, saying this is proof criminals are too bold in Milwaukee.

"This is what happens when you have weak leadership like Governor Evers and Mandela Barnes," said Michels.

The Tony Evers campaign did not return FOX6's request for comment on this incident specifically Thursday, but he was asked about crime in Milwaukee at an event Wednesday in Menasha.

"Clearly, we need to have more shared revenue going into municipalities, not just in Milwaukee," said Evers.

It'll be up to voters to decide whom they believe will best prevent this from happening again.

MPD crime data show car thefts are actually down 21% from this time in 2021, but the woman who shared the surveillance said she wanted people to see it because she said it still happens too often.