Kia anti-theft software upgrade; Mayfair event offers quick fix

Kia is hosting an anti-theft software upgrade drive-thru event this weekend outside Mayfair Mall.

In recent years, thieves have targeted older Kia models with key ignitions. Milwaukee police data shows 2,516 Kias were reported stolen last year. So far in 2023, there have been roughly 1,300 stolen Kias.

"I’m here today to make sure my car doesn’t get stolen ever," said Riana Henderson. "Luckily it hasn’t so far."

The automaker said the software upgrade will make the vehicles harder to steal. A company representative said any Kia vehicle from model years 2012-2022 is eligible.

"If they try to plug in that USB cord, it is not going to disable the ignition mobilizer feature, and it is going to sound the alarm," said Kia's Emily Falecki.

The software upgrade process takes around 20 minutes. It is a quick fix designed to prevent a bigger headache for drivers down the road.

"I’m grateful they have not stolen it," said Jamila Campbell. "It needs to stop, because we work hard for our stuff. Everybody works hard. If you want a car you need to get a job."

Kia USA plans to hold another event Sunday form 8 am. to 6 p.m.