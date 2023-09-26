Milwaukee Kayla Calderon death, boyfriend investigated: search warrant

Six months after Milwaukee police found Kayla Calderon dead, there's been no update on the investigation, but court records offer details.

Police haven't charged anyone for her death. but they are investigating the victim's boyfriend.

A Milwaukee County judge signed off on a search warrant for that man's social media records which include threatening messages to the victim's mother.

Kayla Calderon

"She loved her kids," said Lydia Hernandez. "She loved her family, and she was very outgoing."

In March, two of Kayla Calderon's cousins told FOX6 they couldn't quite comprehend why the 18-year-old mother of two was gone.

"We need answers," said Nelicia Miranda. "We need answers soon, you know, because it just doesn’t make sense."

Milwaukee police found her dead inside an apartment near 53rd and Center.

Kayla Calderon

Family said Calderon had a gunshot wound, but police only labeled it a death investigation.

Search warrants shed light on their investigation into Calderon's then-boyfriend for first-degree intentional homicide.

A Milwaukee County judge signed off on a warrant for that man's Facebook and Instagram records around the time of Calderon's death. The warrant says obtaining the records would allow investigators to see any posts with the man possessing the gun found at the scene of Calderon's death because "the firearm recovered is very unique."

The warrant also includes text messages sent by the man to the victim's mother about a week before her death. According to police. the man was trying to get his keys back from Calderon when he told her mom,"Tell that [expletive] come outside. I don't give a [expletive]. If y'all call y'all family or police, I'll shoot through that [expletive] n kill whole house in the kids."

Kayla Calderon

He went on to say, "I don't care about no police, no going to jail. I'll go to heaven or hell before I let [expletives] play with me."

The warrant says the boyfriend told police Calderon shot herself, but someone else told detectives the boyfriend did it accidentally.

FOX6 News reached out to police and the medical examiner's office for updates Tuesday, Sept. 26 but did not hear back from either of them.