Milwaukee Juneteenth Parade back for 52nd year

Today is Juneteenth Day, and Milwaukee celebrates the day with a variety of events and festivals on Monday, June 19. The Juneteenth Parade is one of the highlights of the day.

The annual Juneteenth Day celebration is a nationwide event commemorating freedom proclaimed to all enslaved people of African descent in the South by Union General Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, nearly two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

2023 marks the 52nd recognition of Juneteenth in Milwaukee, making the city’s celebration one of the longest-running in the country.

The day begins with the Juneteenth Parade starting at 9 a.m., followed by opening ceremonies at 11 a.m. The parade starts at 14th Street and Atkinson Avenue, travels south to King Drive, then east to Locust Street.

The street festival runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and takes place on King Drive between Concordia and Center. The festival will have food, vendors, music, games, community resources and more. This year's festival will feature a Senior Zone and Veteran Zone as well as a Kids Zone and Teen Zone.

"Juneteenth Day is a significant day in history for so many people and should serve as a time to observe, reflect, and celebrate, as well as become reenergized to tackle important issues in our community," said Alderwoman Coggs. "This year’s festivities promise to deliver another year of fun and celebration, and I would encourage everyone to stop by to partake in what Juneteenth has to offer."

Juneteenth Day events are free and open to the public. Additional information can be found by visiting www.juneteenthmke.org.