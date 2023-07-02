Milwaukee July 3 Lakefront Fireworks 'a little bit different this year'

The 30-minute Milwaukee Lakefront Fireworks display, co-presented by American Family Insurance, J&M Displays, the Milwaukee Parks Foundation and T&M Partners, will start around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3. This year's fireworks will be launched from a roped-off section of Veterans Park as opposed to barges on Lake Michigan.

Set up and preparation for the show was well underway on Sunday, with people pumped up for the long holiday weekend.

"We wait all year for this beautiful weather, so we got to make the most of it," said Liam Ryan.

"Everyone loves the big bang," said Quinn Franklin.

Milwaukee's is one of the largest fireworks shows in the surrounding states. J&M Displays makes it happen.

"Each one of those positions has 23-inch racks," said Tim Zurmuehlen, J&M Displays.

J&M Displays has coordinated the lakefront fireworks since 2011. Without giving too much away, in 2023, you can expect a full 30 minutes of intensity.

"It’ll be everything from low events that are like a fan coming from side to side at about 75 feet up to very big breaking shells, 600-650 feet," said Zurmuehlen.

The show will be launched from a rope-off area in Veterans Park.

"The county had the challenge of trying to raise the budget that they’d been raising, so that’s always an issue, which is why we’re just here in Veterans Park because the budget is down a little bit," said Zurmuehlen.

"It’s a little bit different this year the way they’ve set up on the lawn," said Franklin. "The barges were nice."

Crews said there are some new elements this year.

The show will start around 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 3.

Camping is not allowed in Veterans Park.