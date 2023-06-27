Milwaukee's July 3 Lakefront Fireworks: Everything you need to know
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Parks is getting ready to kickoff the July 3rd fireworks on Milwaukee's lakefront – and hopes you will be there to soak up the fireworks and fun.
A news release says the 30-minute fireworks display, co-presented by American Family Insurance, J&M Displays, the Milwaukee Parks Foundation, and T&M Partners, will start around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3. This year's fireworks will be launched from a roped-off section of Veterans Park.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Milwaukee Lakefront Fireworks Show (July 3, 2022)
Additional details from Milwaukee County Parks
- Parking: Cash-only Parking operations at the lakefront will begin at 6 a.m. on July 3rd. All lots can be accessed from Lincoln Memorial Drive and are first-come, first-served. Early arrival is encouraged to guarantee your parking spot. There are no in-out privileges once a vehicle enters the grounds. Lincoln Memorial Drive will be closed at 6 p.m. or once lots reach capacity and will reopen after the display. No overnight parking is allowed, so all vehicles will need to leave the park after the fireworks display has concluded. Parking Prices: $25 car; $50 car plus trailer; $75 RV; $100 RV plus trailer
- July 2nd Camping: Overnight camping is not currently allowed in any Milwaukee County Park, and parks close at 10 p.m. We kindly ask everyone to respect these regulations for the benefit and enjoyment of all park visitors. Please note that overnight parking is not permitted on either the 2nd or the 3rd day, ensuring a smooth experience for all park attendees.
- Trash: The July 3 Fireworks are a free event that attracts up to 100,000 people from all over the region to the Milwaukee lakefront – so we ask for visitors to help keep the park clean by taking their trash home with them. Everyone parking in Veterans Park will be given a trash bag to take their trash home with them.
- Volunteer Cleanup: Volunteer Cleanup help will also be needed along the lakefront following the July 3 fireworks, starting at 6am until 10am on July 4th. On July 5, help will be needed at various parks throughout Milwaukee County. To sign up for a time slot and park, visit Milwaukee County Parks: Fireworks Cleanup Volunteer Sign-Up (signupgenius.com)
- Vendors: Food vendors and beer tents will be available from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on July 3rd. Please drink responsibly. If the weather is hot, we recommend drinking plenty of water. Most vendors will be cash only.
- Events: Gift of Wings hosts a kite festival. See giant kites flying above the park and give kite-flying a try at free lessons! It all takes place in the designated kite-flying area in Veterans Park. Bring your own kite or buy one at the Gift of Wings kite store.