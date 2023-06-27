Milwaukee's July 3 Lakefront Fireworks: Everything you need to know

article

Milwaukee County Parks is getting ready to kickoff the July 3rd fireworks on Milwaukee's lakefront – and hopes you will be there to soak up the fireworks and fun.

A news release says the 30-minute fireworks display, co-presented by American Family Insurance, J&M Displays, the Milwaukee Parks Foundation, and T&M Partners, will start around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3. This year's fireworks will be launched from a roped-off section of Veterans Park.

Milwaukee Lakefront Fireworks Show (July 3, 2022)

Additional details from Milwaukee County Parks