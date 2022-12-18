Milwaukee joins Hanukkah ‘Shine a Light’ initiative, fights antisemitism

On Sunday, Dec. 18, the first night of Hanukkah, Bayshore hosted the free "Chanukah Festival and Gelt Drop," including a giant Menorah lighting. The event celebrates the first night of Hanukkah.

The president of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation said this year, it's especially important to be visible.

Milwaukee is part of a national "Shine a Light" initiative. The goal is to use the eight nights of Hanukkah to bring attention to antisemitism.

"It’s really to bring attention and education to the unprecedented increases of antisemitism that have been occurring," said Joan Lubar, Milwaukee Jewish Federation Board chair. "Since 2015, antisemitism has risen by 459%. These are just alarming levels."

Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge is also participating in the "Shine a Light" campaign.