Milwaukee injured firefighter in Minnesota with sick daughter

article

Jeff Rothmeier, the Milwaukee firefighter who was badly injured when he fell two stories from the roof while battling a fire at an apartment complex near 80th and Oklahoma Saturday, March 18, was able to be in Minnesota with his sick daughter, Fiona, on Monday, March 20, according to an update posted to the family's GoFundMe.com account.

The GoFundMe.com account revealed Fiona is dealing with kidney failure, and the family has been trekking monthly to the Mayo Clinic. In February, the family decided to remove the kidney, and the fundraising page said they decided to still go forward with that plan despite what happened to Jeff because Fiona is in constant pain.

It meant Jeff and his 10-year-old daughter would be in separate hospitals in separate states.

In an update Monday, the family said Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski visited Rothmeier at the hospital "and upon hearing the situation at hand, ordered an ambulance to transport Jeff to Mayo as soon as he was able to safely leave."

Rothmeier arrived in Minnesota Monday, and father and daughter were together as Fiona was wheeled back to surgery.

The message on the fundraising page added, "As they waited, friends and family rallied around them from Jeff's home state of MN and New Richmond, Wisconsin."

The page says there were complications after Fiona's surgery, and she needs prayers.

The family thanked everyone for the outpouring of love and support.

Jeff Rothmeier ‘dreamed of being a firefighter'

Family said Jeff Rothmeier suffered a concussion, memory loss, a bruised lung, a spinal fracture and 10 broken ribs when he fell from the roof Saturday night at 80th and Oklahoma.

"He’s in rough shape," said Eric Daun, Milwaukee Professional Fire Fighters. "The road to recovery is going to be a little long and strenuous for him, but he needs prayers and support from everyone."

Jeff Rothmeier (PHOTO COURTESY: Jamie Fink), Milwaukee apartment fire at 80th and Oklahoma (PHOTO COURTESY: Steven Fischer)

In a June 2021 podcast called "Firenuggets," Rothmeier spoke about his love of firefighting.

"I remember dreaming every day about being a soldier and being a firefighter," said Rothmeier.

He lived both dreams. During the podcast, he reflected on a fellow combat soldier who was 20 years old named Donald, who died in service.

"Donald gave his life for his country, and those experiences we have in life that are meaningful, I guess I made a pact with Donald. I felt like I owed him my effort and my respect," reflected Rothmeier. "He gave his life as a 20-year-old man for us, so really, in any genre, I do feel a sense of responsibility to live a life of meaning and to fulfill my dreams."

Before coming to Milwaukee, Rothmeier served with the St. Paul Fire Department in Minnesota.

Milwaukee apartment fire at 80th and Oklahoma

"For me, I literally had tears in my eyes the day they called me and asked me to be part of the St. Paul Fire Department," said Rothmeier in the podcast. "Honestly, I didn’t think I had it dialed in enough to be such a servant. Like, it’s such an honor; right? We come to these callings because we’re seeking something. I think we’re seeking brotherhood. I think we’re seeking acceptance, and I think we’re seeking something greater than us."

"He’s an exceptional firefighter," said union president Daun. "He likes to train people, educate them on the fire service in general. Just a nice guy."

The cause of the Milwaukee apartment fire is under investigation.