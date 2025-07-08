Illegal dumping: Milwaukee announces $25K in fines, prosecution efforts

The Brief Milwaukee's Department of Neighborhood Services said two people have been fined $25,000 for illegal dumping. The mayor is expected to provide an update Tuesday on the progress of the city's illegal dumping camera pilot program. DNS said it is offering potential $1,000 rewards to help identify suspects.



Milwaukee's Department of Neighborhood Services said two people have been fined $25,000 for illegal dumping, part of an ongoing city effort to crack down on what the mayor has described as "a crime of laziness."

What they're saying:

Since June 15, the city said one person was caught on camera illegally dumping three times in one day, leading to $15,000 in citations. Another person was caught twice in one day and fined $10,000.

Additionally, DNS said the state is working to prosecute a suspect believed to have dumped thousands of tires in the city.

In April, some described illegal dumping as an "epidemic." Mayor Cavalier Johnson described it as a "plague" and "a crime of laziness."

What's next:

Johnson is expected to provide an update Tuesday on the progress of the city's illegal dumping camera pilot program. He's expected to speak at 9:30 a.m.; FOX6 News plans to stream his comments.

What you can do:

DNS said it will need the public's help to find others who have been caught on camera. Each suspect identification comes with a potential $1,000 reward.

Anyone can report illegal dumping by calling 414-286-2489.