Milwaukee illegal dumping; leaders debate so-called "crime of laziness"

Milwaukee leaders gathered on Wednesday, April 16 to address a problem in the city – illegal dumping. Some are calling it an "epidemic."

Concerns about illegal dumping

What we know:

City leaders and community members held a summit on Wednesday to express their concerns.

They also took part in brainstorming to find solutions for what Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson calls a "plague."

What they're saying:

"It's a crime. Illegal dumping is a crime. It's a crime of laziness, it's a crime of greed," said Mayor Johnson. "We shouldn't leave any stone unturned in trying to affect change in this issue. Although I'm happy to see progress, we got lots of work to do to combat this plague. Defeating illegal dumping will require inter-department collaboration in order to recover new ideas."

"It's very overwhelming for the residents," said Maria Beltran, part of the North Avenue Community ambassadors. "It's not always people that live in. It's people in their cars that pass by and throw bags out and it's just overwhelming and just sad."

Cracking down with cameras

What's next:

One way the city is planning to crack down on illegal dumping is with cameras.

"It's going to be a pilot program with these two cameras. Three to four per site. Twenty overall," said Jeremy McGovern, Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services.

City officials said it is a method they hope can help identify people and license plates.