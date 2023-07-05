Milwaukee illegal dumping, volunteers clear 85th and Brown Deer mess

article

After FOX6 News profiled a large illegal dumping site on Milwaukee's north side Monday, a property management company cleaned it up.

Berrada Properties does not own the former Walgreens near 85th and Brown Deer, but said Wednesday that volunteers decided to help out – sharing pictures of the tidied-up lot.

Clothes, shoes, furniture and even wigs were among the items FOX6 found on the property Monday, July 3. Neighbors said they were fed up.

"It's sad," said Sharhonda Alford. "It really is."

Peter Williams said the nuisance was growing out of control: "I mean, when are we going to start having respect for each other and where we live?"

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Milwaukee illegal dumping at 85th and Brown Deer

Neighbors said they were not sure who was doing this illegal dumping, and that they did not file a report.

The Department of Neighborhood Services urges people to report illegal dumping online. Illegal dumpers face $5,000 fines.