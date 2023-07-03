Milwaukee illegal dumping at 85th and Brown Deer ‘ridiculous,' neighbors say

Clothes, shoes, furniture and even wigs are typically found inside a store, but one Milwaukee neighborhood is dealing with all of that dumped outside a former Walgreens.

"Look at this," said Peter Williams. "This is ridiculous."

A problem is piling up behind a boarded building at 85th and Brown Deer Road.

"It just irritates me," said Devandre Hayes.

"It's sad," said Sharhonda Alford. "It really is."

Neighbors said they're fed up.

"It's like, more stuff accumulates here every day," said Williams.

Milwaukee illegal dumping at 85th and Brown Deer

Williams said the nuisance is growing out of control. From furniture to footwear, it's like someone cleaned closets and living rooms and dumped it all behind the old store.

"I mean, when are we going to start having respect for each other and where we live?" said Williams.

Neighbors said they aren't sure who's doing this illegal dumping, but they want it to stop.

"They just don't understand proper home training or anything," said Hayes.

"What do we have to do for it to change?" said Alford.

The Department of Neighborhood Services urges you to report illegal dumping online. Illegal dumpers face $5,000 fines.

The neighbors FOX6 News talked to didn't file a report, so we told the city what's going on. We didn't hear back by our deadline Monday, July 3.

"It's gotten worse, actually, in the last week or two," said Alford.

"There's kids and people walking around here," said Williams. "It doesn't make any sense."

Neighbors hope their frustrations don't have to keep piling up.