Milwaukee ID theft; woman gets 5 years in prison

A 26-year-old woman was sentenced on Friday, March 8 to five years in prison in connection to identity theft crimes.

Quaticia Bowman was convicted on two fraud-related felonies for stealing a Milwaukee woman’s identity and financial records last fall and going on a spending spree.

According to Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office investigators, in October 2023, a Milwaukee woman, who had been patronizing the Lake Park Golf Course with her husband and grandchild, reported that several items had been stolen from her purse in her car in the golf course parking lot – including a wallet, mobile phone, several credit and debit cards, cash and a social security card.

Over the next several days, more than $10,000 in purchases and cash transfers were made by Bowman using the stolen information, which she also used to open new accounts in the victim’s name and even change the victim’s banking address to her own.

Detectives were able to identify Bowman and take her into custody. They also identified her alleged partner, a 39-year-old woman, who is scheduled to be tried in May on related criminal charges.

In addition to five years imprisonment, Bowman will be under five years of extended supervision upon her release.