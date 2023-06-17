I-94 Milwaukee fatal crash, SUV drove wrong way: sheriff

A Milwaukee wrong-way crash on I-94 left two people dead Saturday morning, June 17.

It happened near 35th Street around 2:30 a.m. and shut down all eastbound traffic. Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies arrived to find an SUV facing the wrong and a small sedan – both with severe damage.

The driver of the sedan, a 46-year-old man, had to be extricated and died at the scene. The driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old man, was taken to a hospital where he ultimately died of his injuries.

The sheriff's office said evidence suggests the SUV entered the interstate going the wrong direction somewhere between the Marquette Interchange and 13th Street.