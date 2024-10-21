Milwaukee I-794 crash caused by wrong-way driver, 2 injured

article

Two people were injured in a crash on I-794 in Milwaukee on Sunday night, Oct. 20. The crash appears to have been caused by a wrong-way driver.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, at about 10:30 p.m., 911 Dispatch got a report of a crash on eastbound I-794 near 6th Street.

While MCSO squads were on the way, it was discovered that the crash happened because of a wrong-way driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and striking an eastbound vehicle.

Both vehicles appeared to have been traveling at freeway speeds at the time of impact.

Eastbound I-794 was closed at Lovell Street, and the south-to-east ramp at the Marquette Interchange was also closed.

The sheriff's office says the driver and only person in the wrong-way vehicle, a 36-year-old man, appeared to have suffered several simple fractures and was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck, a 21-year-old man, suffered at least one severe fracture and several internal injuries, and had to be extricated from his vehicle by the Milwaukee Fire Department. He was also taken to the hospital.

The crash is under investigation, and criminal charges will likely be recommended.