Milwaukee human trafficking fugitive captured in Phoenix, FBI says

The Milwaukee Field Office of the FBI announced on Friday, Jan. 7 the capture and arrest of Adrian Edwards of Milwaukee.

Edwards, 38, was wanted for his involvement in the sex trafficking of a minor.

A news release says law enforcement received a tip – and following up on that tip, Edwards was successfully taken into custody in Phoenix, Arizona by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Thursday, Jan. 6.

Last month, the FBI announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Edwards.