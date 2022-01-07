Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee human trafficking fugitive captured in Phoenix, FBI says

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Adrian Edwards article

Adrian Edwards

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Field Office of the FBI announced on Friday, Jan. 7 the capture and arrest of Adrian Edwards of Milwaukee.

Edwards, 38, was wanted for his involvement in the sex trafficking of a minor.

A news release says law enforcement received a tip – and following up on that tip, Edwards was successfully taken into custody in Phoenix, Arizona by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Thursday, Jan. 6.

Last month, the FBI announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Edwards.

