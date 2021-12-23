FBI: Human trafficking suspect sought, $5K reward offered for capture

article

The FBI announced on Thursday, Dec. 23 a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Edwards.

Officials say Edwards is wanted for his alleged involvement in the sex trafficking of a minor.

Edwards is described as a male, Black, standing 6' tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. Officials say he has a distinctive large Wisconsin "W" tattoo on his neck.

Edwards should be considered armed and dangerous. If you know his whereabouts, you are urged to call the FBI at 414-276-4684 or tips.fbi.gov.