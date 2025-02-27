Milwaukee house fire; man accused of setting fire at group home

article

The Brief A 54-year-old man is charged with arson in connection with a house fire nar 2nd and Auer in Milwaukee. Christopher Bystra admitted to investigators that he set the fire in the group home where he was a resident. A mother and two children inside the home escaped safely.



A 54-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged with arson in connection with a house fire that happened near 2nd and Auer on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The accused is Christopher Bystra.

Case details

What we know:

Milwaukee firefighters responded to the house fire shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The owner was inside with two children when she smelled smoke. When the woman left the building and saw fire on the northwest side of the building, she helped get the children to safety.

2nd and Auer, Milwaukee

The woman also has three residents who live in the home – as part of a group home. One of those residents is the defendant. None of the residents was home at the time of the fire, the complaint indicates.'

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The fire caused severe damage to the inside and outside of the home – and the building is uninhabitable. The criminal complaint against the defendant indicates the "point of ignition appears to be (Bystra's) bedroom."

Related article

When investigators questioned Bystra, the complaint says "his brain was spinning last night and that he used an electric stove to ignite paper, which he used to set fire to a pile of clothes on a table in his closet." Bystra admitted to setting the fire and stated "he had been living at the residence for one month since his release from prison," the complaint says.

What's next:

Bystra was scheduled to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, Feb. 27.