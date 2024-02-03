Milwaukee house fire near 16th and Ring, 1 cat dead

article

A fire caused damage to the roof and second floor of a house in Milwaukee on Saturday morning, Feb. 3.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, around 8:40 a.m. the fire department responded to a home near 16th and Ring for a report of smoke coming out of the house.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke coming out of the second floor.

Fire crews were able to et the fire under control within 20 minutes.

Damage to the roof.

Despite initial reports, there were no people inside, but there were two cats.

They were found and brought outside the home, but one of them died from smoke inhalation.

No people were injured.