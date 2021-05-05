Future hotel to be unveiled in Milwaukee’s Deer District

article

Deer District and North Central Group (NCG) plan to unveil the concept and branding of their new Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot at a news conference Wednesday morning, May 5.

FOX6 News plans to stream the 10 a.m. announcement.

The press conference will be held at GATHER in Deer District with remarks given by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin and NCG Vice President of Development Andrew Inman. The name, renderings and additional details about the hotel will be unveiled.

A news release says the new hotel, which was first announced last September, will be constructed in the 30-acre Deer District directly north of Fiserv Forum at the intersection of Vel R. Phillips Avenue and Juneau Avenue.

Groundbreaking for the luxury hotel is slated to begin this fall -- with opening scheduled for 2023.