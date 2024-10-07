Milwaukee hotel shooting; 2 men face charges, 1 on the run

article

The Brief: Two men are accused of attempting to rob and then shoot a man at a hotel in Milwaukee. One of the two defendants is in custody. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of the second. The shooting victim survived – and was able to identify the suspects, the criminal complaint indicates.



Two Milwaukee men are accused of attempting to rob and then shoot a man at a hotel on Milwaukee's far south side. The accused are 19-year-old Josaih Gutierrez and 18-year-old RC Old Coyote (not pictured) – and each faces the following criminal counts:

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide

Attempted armed robbery

Felony bail jumping

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to the Crowne Plaza Hotel near 13th and College on Wednesday, Oct. 2 for a shooting complaint. When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with a man who suffered a gunshot wound to his right arm. He indicated he had been shot while in his room at the hotel.

Shooting investigation at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Milwaukee

The shooting victim told police he was in his hotel room with a friend "when there was a knock at the door." The victim's friend went to the door and "two suspects armed with handguns with a drum magazine forced their way into the room," the complaint says. One suspect began a tussle with the shooting victim's friend while the second suspect "struck (the shooting victim) with a handgun to the top of his head. (The victim) stated that suspect 2 then pointed the firearm at his head and then pulled the trigger. (The shooting victim) stated he heard the audible click of the trigger and the firearm must have malfunctioned," the complaint says. The shooting victim then punched suspect 2, causing him to drop the firearm. That is when the complaint says suspect 2 yelled at suspect 1 to "shoot" the victim. Suspect 1 fired a shot and (the shooting victim) "stated that he ran from the room, not having realized that he had been shot. (The shooting victim) ran down to the lobby to get help, leaving a blood trail back to the room," the complaint says.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Inside the hotel room, investigators located a single .40 caliber casing and a single .40 caliber unfired cartridge. There was also a fired bullet fragment lodged in the wall.

Officers noted in the complaint they received a call about "a walk-in gunshot report from St. Luke's Hospital." The defendant was the one at the hospital with "an apparent graze wound to his forehead. Gutierrez told officers he was shot at an unknown gas station on the south side of Milwaukee, near Oak Creek. Gutierrez provided limited information to officers about the shooting," the complaint says.

Shooting investigation at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Milwaukee

Investigators showed a photo of Gutierrez to the shooting victim -- who then said that was the person described as "suspect 2 who demanded his property and tried to shoot him," the complaint says.

On Thursday, Oct. 3, detectives showed a photo array to the shooting victim. He was able to "positively identify (defendant) Old Coyote as suspect 1 who shot him," the complaint says.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Gutierrez made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Monday, Oct. 7. Cash bond was set at $75,000.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of defendant Old Coyote.