Milwaukee hotel parking garage car theft, man charged

Prosecutors say a Milwaukee man admitted to stealing a vehicle from a parking garage at a hotel in the city.

The crime happened on May 27 near Kenwood and Lake Park.

According to a criminal complaint, Dakarai Amughmun, 21, was found inside the vehicle after officers responded to a "Flock camera" alert. There was a trash bag taped over the rear driver's side window and broken glass inside, as though the window had been broken from the outside.

The complaint includes a picture of damage to the steering column.

According to the complaint, Amughmun admitted to taking the car that was stolen from a hotel parking structure.

Amughmun was out on bond at the time, charged with stealing a vehicle. In that case, he is also charged with five misdemeanor counts of entry into a locked vehicle.

Amughmun was in court for his initial appearance Tuesday, May 30, and a competency examination was ordered.

He's charged with operating a vehicle without the owner's consent and felony bail jumping in his latest case.