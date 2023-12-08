Downtown Milwaukee shooting victim's parents waiting for answers

article

Milwaukee police need the public's help as they search for a man suspected in an Aug. 19 homicide.

The shooting near Water and Highland claimed the life of 22-year-old Victor Basmirez.

"He stole my heart since the day he came out," said Victor Basmirez, the victim's father.

The bond of having an only child is like no other. This summer, the 22-year-old's parents woke up to their biggest nightmare – their son gone forever.

"I was never expecting how he was going to be leaving," said Laura Basurto, the victim's mother.

Police said the 22-year-old was shot during an attempted robbery just before 3 a.m. The victim crashed his car and was found dead inside, according to police. The family said, for months, there have been no answers or arrests.

"I wouldn’t want nobody to pass what we are passing through," Victor said.

"I don’t know whoever did – or who is this person. I don’t know if he is peace with him or his life," said Basurto. "It’s not easy, and please, we need help for everybody from anywhere to help us to find out."

Instead of decorating for the holidays, a memorial sits in Basurto's living room. Parents hold onto pictures, memories and a bond that will never break.

"It’s not going to be the same. I keep him in my mind, I hold him in my heart," she said. "We were planning to dance together, no there’s no dance, now it’s not Christmas for us."

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.