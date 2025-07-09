Downtown Milwaukee shooting, man sentenced for reckless homicide

article

The Brief A man has been sentenced to prison for the shooting that killed Victor Basmirez. It happened in downtown Milwaukee, near Water and Highland, in August 2023. The man convicted was 16 years old at the time of the shooting.



A Milwaukee man convicted in the downtown shooting that killed 22-year-old Victor Basmirez was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Wednesday.

In Court:

Court records show 18-year-old Nasir Johnson was also sentenced to 18 years of extended supervision. He pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide in April, and prosecutors dismissed an attempted armed robbery charge.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"No matter the time frame, it still won't bring my son back," Laura Basurto, Basmirez's mother, said following Johnson's conviction.

"It hurts to even say that I won't be able to see him, hug him and hear him. He always had a smile on his face. He was very loving and had a huge heart."

Suspect in shooting near Water and Highland (Courtesy; MPD)

The backstory:

Johnson was 16 years old when prosecutors said he shot Basmirez near Water and Highland. It happened during an attempted robbery in August 2023.

Police said Basmirez was found dead in his crashed car.

As investigators searched for the person responsible, they released a surveillance image that showed the suspect – since identified as Johnson – looking directly at the camera with a pair of sneakers in his hand.