Milwaukee homicide; teen pleads guilty, victim's mother responds

A Milwaukee teenager has pleaded guilty to killing a man almost two years ago.

The mother of the victim told FOX6 News it’s still hard to process the loss of her only child, but is staying strong for her son.

Man killed

The backstory:

Police say Victor Basmirez was shot and killed during an attempted robbery. It happened in Milwaukee on Water and Highland in August 2023.

What we know:

On Thursday, April 10, Basmirez's accused killer, 17-year-old Nasir Johnson, appeared in court.

While Johnson pleaded guilty to the homicide charge, prosecutors dropped the attempted robbery charge and agreed to recommend 22 years in prison with additional extended supervision.

Basmirez's family packed the courtroom.

"I'm taking it day by day"

What they're saying:

"He's the greatest, most important and most valuable person for me," his mother, Laura Basurto said. "I'm taking it day by day."

Forher, having her son’s image close to her heart is how she copes.

"No matter the time frame, it still won't bring my son back. It hurts to even say that I won't be able to see him, hug him and hear him," Basurto said. "He always had a smile on his face. He was very loving and had a huge heart."

Holding onto the memories of her only child, Basurto said her family and her faith give her strength.

What's next:

Johnson's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Thursday, May 29.

Editor's note: FOX6 News translated parts of the interview used in this story from Spanish to English.