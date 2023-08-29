Milwaukee homicide, teen boy dead; police seek to ID shooter

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to locate a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting near 53rd and Center on Aug. 10.

Officials say around 3:30 p.m. on that Thursday, he approached the victim on foot, ﬁred several shots at the victim and ﬂed in a blue Hyundai Elantra. The victim died.

Police described the wanted man as Black and tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black mask, a tan/orange zip-up "Amos" hooded sweatshirt, a black shirt, black jogger sweatpants and orange "Yeezy" shoes. He was armed with a handgun.

53rd and Center homicide

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.