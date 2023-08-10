Milwaukee homicide, 15-year-old boy dead: medical examiner

A Milwaukee shooting near 53rd and Center Thursday, Aug. 10 left a 15-year-old dead, according to the medical examiner.

People in the area ran for cover as the shots rang out.

"All of a sudden, five shots went off," said Ronald Ranallo, witness.

The unmistakable sounds left neighbors shaken.

"I got pretty scared because they sounded like shots," said Ranallo.

Ranallo was helping set up for the St. Catherine's Church party as the crime scene unfolded down the street.

"We’re celebrating with the block party here for the neighborhood, and you get shots like that, it scares you," said Ranallo.

Police taped off the neighborhood as the medical examiner responded to the scene to investigate the 15-year-old boy's death.

"That's sad, all this gun violence," said Kiwanna Glass, neighbor. "He was a kid, 15 years old."

Glass said the shots were so jarring, she ran from her porch to take cover.

"I'm tired of all the violence," said Glass. "Too many violence in Milwaukee. Milwaukee needs to cut it out."

According to Milwaukee police data, this was the 101st homicide in 2023, down about 25% from 2022.

For Ranallo, Glass and others, it was too close for comfort.

"You hate to see stuff like that," said Ranallo. "Especially on a day like today with all the young kids we got, it’s too bad."

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to please contact MPD.